Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Rises By 44.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

