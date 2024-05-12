Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Expands By 30.3%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

