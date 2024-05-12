Short Interest in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Decreases By 94.2%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

Shares of Virax Biolabs Group stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

