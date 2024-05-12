Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €52.54 ($56.49) and last traded at €52.48 ($56.43). Approximately 399,449 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.88 ($55.78).

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.66.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

