Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $569,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $168.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $174.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

