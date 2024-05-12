SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.89

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 2109830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Stock Down 11.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
