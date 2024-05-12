Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

