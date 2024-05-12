Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 55,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 149,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

