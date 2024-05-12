Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Shares Up 0.2%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 8,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

