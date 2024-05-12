Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,624 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $27.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

