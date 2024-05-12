S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after buying an additional 405,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after buying an additional 309,123 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $431.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

