SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

