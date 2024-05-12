SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 75,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

