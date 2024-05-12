SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stock Price Down 0%

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $79.36. 6,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 11,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,000.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

