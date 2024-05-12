Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,558 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:BJAN opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.