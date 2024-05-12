Spire Wealth Management Acquires 185 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.47 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

