Spire Wealth Management Acquires 209 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XSD stock opened at $229.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $241.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.33 and its 200 day moving average is $214.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.