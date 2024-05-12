Spire Wealth Management Has $174,000 Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 156.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after buying an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 774,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFSV stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.93.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

