Spire Wealth Management Has $192,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $948,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.05.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.85. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

