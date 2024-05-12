Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 585.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

NEP stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.