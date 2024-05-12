Spire Wealth Management Sells 22,022 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 49,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $203.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.18. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.