Spire Wealth Management Sells 392 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 8.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 71,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

