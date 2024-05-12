Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

