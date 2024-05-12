Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -763.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,773,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,785,587.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,784 in the last three months. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 912,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after buying an additional 134,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 32.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 127,362 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

