Stefanie Ann Gordish Sells 214 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,120.20.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:KXS opened at C$149.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$151.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 311.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$129.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.80.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.898347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KXS shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinaxis

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.