STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of STERIS worth $115,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in STERIS by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.