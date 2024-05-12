Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

CRUS stock opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.01.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

