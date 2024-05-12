Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 88.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 59.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

