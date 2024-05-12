StockNews.com Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Hold

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

