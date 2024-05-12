Summit Global Investments Sells 3,057 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $951.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.46 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

