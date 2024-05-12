Susquehanna Downgrades Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) to Neutral

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $111.00. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $91.46 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at $124,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,249,000 after purchasing an additional 231,631 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

