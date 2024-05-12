Swiss National Bank Sells 15,323 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Commerce Bancshares worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after buying an additional 237,703 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 296,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 176,897 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,094,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,436,000 after purchasing an additional 68,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 382.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

