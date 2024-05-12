Swiss National Bank Sells 7,900 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Chart Industries worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $151.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

