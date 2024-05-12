Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,393 shares of company stock valued at $440,127. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

