Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

SYM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $41.79 on Friday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,219,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

