Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells $787,780.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.87.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.