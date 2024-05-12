The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

