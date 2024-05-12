The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,852,000 after acquiring an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 562,823 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $14,408,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

