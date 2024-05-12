The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $116,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 331,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.34 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

