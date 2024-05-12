The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,845,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.70% of Western Union worth $117,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

