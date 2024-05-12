Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) EVP Sells $2,180,000.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 32,536.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,898,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,322,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDW. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

