Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $329,875.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 15,063 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $352,474.20.

NYSE:TOST opened at $26.83 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,356,000 after acquiring an additional 808,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

