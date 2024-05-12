Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.00

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 52256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of -0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

