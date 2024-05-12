Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TM opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

