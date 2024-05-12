Tracy C. Jokinen Buys 8,395 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Tracy C. Jokinen bought 8,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,137.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,892.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vestis during the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vestis by 617.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

