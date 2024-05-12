TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.81.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,310.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,090.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 59,088 shares worth $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

