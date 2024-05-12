Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.66 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61.10 ($0.77). Approximately 305,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 500,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.76).

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.94. The firm has a market cap of £240.41 million, a P/E ratio of 678.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

