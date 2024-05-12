Unigold (CVE:UGD) Shares Down 14.3%

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 100,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 101,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Unigold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

