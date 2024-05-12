United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.23 and last traded at $66.38. Approximately 25,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 41,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

United States Gasoline Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the third quarter worth $68,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.