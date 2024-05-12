Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

